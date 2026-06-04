ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,858 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,825 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $808,701,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Vertiv Price Performance

VRT stock opened at $332.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.09 and a 200-day moving average of $238.36. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $379.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $127.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total transaction of $18,974,904.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,585. The trade was a 82.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $347.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho set a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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