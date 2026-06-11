Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Buys 13,729 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 113.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,880 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,428 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $251,316,000 after acquiring an additional 373,027 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $166,403,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7,309.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,233 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $126,834,000 after acquiring an additional 258,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 808,409 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $403,534,000 after acquiring an additional 236,137 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $525.21 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $692.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company's 50-day moving average is $550.81 and its 200 day moving average is $561.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $595.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $620.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Trending Headlines about Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin won a $153.9 million contract for F-35 long-lead parts, adding to its backlog and reinforcing demand for its core fighter program. Article Title

Lockheed Martin won a $153.9 million contract for F-35 long-lead parts, adding to its backlog and reinforcing demand for its core fighter program. Positive Sentiment: The company cleared a key propulsion test for its PrSM Increment 4 missile and is investing heavily to expand long-range strike production, which supports the growth narrative in missiles and munitions. Article Title

The company cleared a key propulsion test for its PrSM Increment 4 missile and is investing heavily to expand long-range strike production, which supports the growth narrative in missiles and munitions. Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin also demonstrated a containerized JAGM system that successfully intercepted a test drone, highlighting progress in counter-drone and mobile defense technologies. Article Title

Lockheed Martin also demonstrated a containerized JAGM system that successfully intercepted a test drone, highlighting progress in counter-drone and mobile defense technologies. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer described Lockheed Martin as “very volatile,” which may reflect investor uncertainty rather than a direct change in fundamentals. Article Title

Jim Cramer described Lockheed Martin as “very volatile,” which may reflect investor uncertainty rather than a direct change in fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Lockheed Martin said it cannot determine when U.S. allies will receive Patriot missiles because it does not control PAC-3 interceptor allocation, even though production has tripled; the issue underscores strong demand but also supply constraints. Article Title

Lockheed Martin said it cannot determine when U.S. allies will receive Patriot missiles because it does not control PAC-3 interceptor allocation, even though production has tripled; the issue underscores strong demand but also supply constraints. Negative Sentiment: A law firm reportedly opened an investigation into alleged misleading statements tied to contract losses, disclosures, and governance practices, which could create overhang for the stock. Article Title

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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