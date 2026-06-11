Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Increases Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,565 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 36,093 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management comprises approximately 1.7% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $19,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 48.7% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 52,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,997,000 after buying an additional 17,204 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900,554 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $120,017,000 after buying an additional 89,439 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 630,520 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $84,029,000 after buying an additional 120,558 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,257,314 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $167,562,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.9% during the third quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 659,563 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $87,900,000 after buying an additional 30,793 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APO alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Apollo Global Management

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $151.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $131.44 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $124.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.91. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.56 and a 1 year high of $157.28. The company has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a PE ratio of 83.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Apollo Global Management's payout ratio is 143.31%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $6,355,825.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,063,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $400,302,519.36. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apollo Global Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apollo Global Management wasn't on the list.

While Apollo Global Management currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here