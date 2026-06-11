Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Invests $2.22 Million in Textron Inc. $TXT

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,500 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Textron by 3,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 804.0% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 52.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 price target on Textron in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Textron in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $101.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Textron

Textron Price Performance

Shares of TXT opened at $91.47 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $101.57. The stock's 50 day moving average is $90.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 6.15%.The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Textron's payout ratio is presently 1.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In related news, Director Thomas A. Kennedy bought 10,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.98 per share, for a total transaction of $988,594.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,935,148.76. This trade represents a 104.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $234,307.53. Following the sale, the director owned 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $801,597.99. The trade was a 22.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Textron

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Textron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Textron wasn't on the list.

While Textron currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here