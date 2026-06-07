Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,561 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 82,482 shares during the period. ING Groep NV's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $31,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,445,978 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,720,020,000 after purchasing an additional 998,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,002,381,000 after buying an additional 230,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,865,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,952,933,000 after buying an additional 248,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,019,603,000 after buying an additional 2,366,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $2,516,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $265.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total transaction of $13,818,943.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 52,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,294,376.64. This trade represents a 49.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $285.06 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.73 and a 12-month high of $331.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $259.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $261.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.44.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.26%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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