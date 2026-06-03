TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,428 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,388 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in TKO Group were worth $14,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in TKO Group by 1,680.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 178 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TKO Group alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TKO shares. Roth Mkm set a $228.00 target price on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on TKO Group from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded TKO Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on TKO Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TKO Group

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $204.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 0.59. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.29 and a 1 year high of $226.94.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.47%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,252.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 91,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,943,689. This trade represents a 9.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 10,805 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.09 per share, with a total value of $1,999,897.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 154,655 shares in the company, valued at $28,625,093.95. This represents a 7.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,308 shares of company stock worth $4,499,679 and sold 19,290 shares worth $3,711,017. Company insiders own 64.30% of the company's stock.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TKO Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TKO Group wasn't on the list.

While TKO Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here