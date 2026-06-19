TMB Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

TMB Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,159 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 35,285 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 532,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $49,610,000 after acquiring an additional 84,902 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 350,567 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,673,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,482,885 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $291,935,000 after acquiring an additional 139,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 412,511 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,446,000 after acquiring an additional 17,302 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Wells Fargo & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $72.78 and a 1-year high of $97.76. The stock's 50-day moving average is $79.75 and its 200 day moving average is $84.60. The company has a market cap of $251.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.26%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company's payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

Featured Stories

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