TMB Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

TMB Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,414 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,050 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Michael A. Henschen II sold 6,336 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $1,703,243.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 16,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,543,058. The trade was a 27.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $243.11 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $158.00 and a fifty-two week high of $272.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $244.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.12. The company has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.42 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.36%.Marathon Petroleum's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 31.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Marathon Petroleum's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $243.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $224.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $264.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $279.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $272.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPC

Trending Headlines about Marathon Petroleum

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Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

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