Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL - Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,612,657 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,377 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.51% of Travel + Leisure worth $113,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TNL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,505 shares of the company's stock worth $19,141,000 after acquiring an additional 233,345 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,286 shares of the company's stock worth $9,271,000 after acquiring an additional 98,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 target price on Travel + Leisure in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Travel + Leisure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TNL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 1,748 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $122,901.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at $130,284.43. This trade represents a 48.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown sold 9,443 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $747,035.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 487,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,550,540.33. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,334 shares of company stock worth $9,004,352. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $65.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.92. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $81.00.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $954.81 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 48.06% and a net margin of 5.85%.Travel + Leisure's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Travel + Leisure's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co NYSE: TNL is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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