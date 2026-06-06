Trivest Advisors Ltd Purchases 675,000 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 900.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 675,000 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises 5.9% of Trivest Advisors Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Lam Research worth $128,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,166,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,677 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 92,304 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $15,801,000 after buying an additional 16,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $303.28 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $85.86 and a 12-month high of $346.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Mizuho set a $380.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $303.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,667. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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