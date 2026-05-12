UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Certara, Inc. $CERT

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT - Free Report) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,489,603 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 837,648 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.56% of Certara worth $21,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Certara in the third quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Certara by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Certara by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Certara by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Certara by 499.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CERT shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Certara from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Leerink Partners reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Certara from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $10.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CERT

Trending Headlines about Certara

Here are the key news stories impacting Certara this week:

Certara Stock Down 18.7%

CERT stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.53 million, a P/E ratio of -513.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $106.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Certara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.410 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Certara Profile

Certara is a biosimulation software and services company that partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device developers to accelerate drug discovery, development and regulatory approval. The company's platform integrates quantitative pharmacology, real-world evidence, artificial intelligence and machine learning to model and simulate drug behavior across a range of therapeutic areas and patient populations. By applying these mechanistic and data-driven approaches, Certara helps its clients predict clinical outcomes, optimize dosing strategies and streamline decision-making throughout the product lifecycle.

The company's offerings are divided into software tools and consulting services.

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