Q1 EPS Estimates for Steven Madden Lifted by Zacks Research

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for Steven Madden in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden's current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Steven Madden's Q2 2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Steven Madden from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.88.

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Steven Madden Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average is $39.48. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $653.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Steven Madden has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.100 EPS.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Steven Madden's dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arian Simone Reed sold 648 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $25,900.56. Following the sale, the director owned 8,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $322,038.29. This represents a 7.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 1,064.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Steven Madden by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 892 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company's stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Inc NASDAQ: SHOO is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

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