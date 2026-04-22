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Robotics Stocks Worth Watching - April 22nd

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Teradyne logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged seven robotics stocks to watch: Teradyne (TER), Ouster (OUST), Serve Robotics (SERV), Richtech Robotics (RR), MDA Space (MDA), PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT), and Mobilicom (MOB).
  • The group spans key robotics sub-sectors—automated test systems and industrial robots, lidar sensors, autonomous delivery, service and cleaning robots, space systems, surgical robotics, and drone/robot cybersecurity—offering direct exposure to AI-driven automation and manufacturing trends.
  • Selection was based on the highest dollar trading volume among robotics stocks in recent days, signaling market interest but not constituting an investment recommendation.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Teradyne, Ouster, Serve Robotics, Richtech Robotics, MDA Space, PROCEPT BioRobotics, and Mobilicom are the seven Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Robotics stocks" are shares of companies whose primary business is designing, manufacturing, selling, or enabling robots and automation systems — including makers of industrial robots, service robots, control software, sensors, actuators, and system integrators. For investors, these stocks provide direct exposure to the growth and risks of automation and AI-driven manufacturing and services, and can be bought individually or via sector ETFs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TER

Ouster (OUST)

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OUST

Serve Robotics (SERV)

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SERV

Richtech Robotics (RR)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RR

MDA Space (MDA)

MDA Space Ltd is a developer and manufacturer of technology and services to the space industry. It is an international space mission partner and robotics, satellite systems, and geo-intelligence pioneer. It is engaged in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, space exploration, and infrastructure.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDA

PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRCT

Mobilicom (MOB)

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOB

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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