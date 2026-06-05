Sidoti Issues Negative Outlook for Universal Earnings

Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV - Free Report) - Research analysts at Sidoti cut their Q1 2028 EPS estimates for Universal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sidoti analyst D. Harriman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Universal's current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share.

Universal (NYSE:UVV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($1.54). Universal had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 1.12%.The company had revenue of $715.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million.

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A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UVV. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Universal from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Universal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Universal from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Report on UVV

Universal Price Performance

UVV stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. Universal has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average of $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Universal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Universal by 306.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 84,568 shares of the company's stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 63,749 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Universal by 917.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 578,564 shares of the company's stock worth $32,324,000 after purchasing an additional 521,724 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Universal by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 111,080 shares of the company's stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,801 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Universal by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,016 shares of the company's stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company's stock.

Universal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. This is an increase from Universal's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th. Universal's payout ratio is 254.26%.

Universal News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Universal this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised its Q3 2027 EPS estimate for Universal Corporation, suggesting some longer-term earnings strength in that period. Universal Corporation analyst estimate update

Sidoti raised its Q3 2027 EPS estimate for Universal Corporation, suggesting some longer-term earnings strength in that period. Neutral Sentiment: Universal Corporation will report its virtual 2026 annual meeting on June 18, a routine corporate update with no immediate operating impact. Annual meeting notice

Universal Corporation will report its virtual 2026 annual meeting on June 18, a routine corporate update with no immediate operating impact. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary from Seeking Alpha argued Universal Corp. faces continued revenue and margin pressure from tobacco oversupply, while noting its dividend yield remains attractive but coverage may be tight. Seeking Alpha downgrade article

Recent commentary from Seeking Alpha argued Universal Corp. faces continued revenue and margin pressure from tobacco oversupply, while noting its dividend yield remains attractive but coverage may be tight. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Universal Corporation from “hold” to “strong sell,” reinforcing a more cautious view on the stock. Zacks downgrade

Zacks Research downgraded Universal Corporation from “hold” to “strong sell,” reinforcing a more cautious view on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti also trimmed several near- and medium-term earnings estimates for Universal, including FY2027 and FY2028, which may signal softer profitability expectations ahead. Universal Corporation earnings estimate cuts

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation NYSE: UVV is a global agribusiness company primarily engaged in the procurement, processing and sale of leaf tobacco. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company sources cured leaf tobacco from key growing regions in North and South America, Africa and Asia. Universal serves major multinational tobacco manufacturers by providing a full range of services including inventory management, quality control and logistics support to ensure a consistent and reliable supply of tobacco leaf.

In addition to its core leaf tobacco operations, Universal offers integrated supply-chain services that encompass warehousing, distribution and ingredient sourcing for smokeless and novel tobacco products.

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