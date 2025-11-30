Free Trial
Top Oil Stocks To Research - November 30th

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Exxon Mobil logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX) and ConocoPhillips (COP) are MarketBeat’s top oil-stock picks today, flagged by the stock screener for having the highest dollar trading volume in recent days.
  • Oil stocks are cyclical and highly sensitive to global crude prices, geopolitical events and regulatory/environmental risks, but can provide significant dividend income when market conditions are favorable—evaluate each firm's upstream/downstream exposure and global operations accordingly.
  • Interested in Exxon Mobil? Here are five stocks we like better.

Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, production, refining, transportation or sale of crude oil and petroleum products, including upstream producers, midstream pipeline and storage firms, downstream refiners, integrated majors, and oilfield services companies. These investments are typically cyclical and sensitive to changes in global oil prices, geopolitical events, and regulatory or environmental risks, and they can provide dividend income when markets are favorable. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

