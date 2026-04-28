Visa (NYSE:V) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.22, FiscalAI reports. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion.

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Visa Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of V traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.34. 8,561,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,671,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Visa has a 1-year low of $293.89 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The company has a market cap of $561.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,798,151 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $29,038,140,000 after acquiring an additional 626,821 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Visa by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,092,294 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $14,411,480,000 after purchasing an additional 716,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,835,336 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $8,359,291,000 after purchasing an additional 398,459 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,381,943 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $4,693,184,000 after purchasing an additional 190,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,580,867 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $4,412,235,000 after purchasing an additional 50,466 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Visa from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $387.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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