MarketBeat: Week in Review

It was another volatile week for equity markets. The Dow continued its up-again, down-again pattern, but the Nasdaq surged to a record high.

It’s further evidence that timing the market is a fool’s errand. However, when you understand the reasons the market is moving, it can help you position your portfolio for gains. And in advance of earnings season next week, the narrative continues to be the novel coronavirus, technology stocks, and expectations of what a “new normal” may look like.

- Jean Yu also took a look at another entertainment category, electronic gaming, in this article about International Gaming Technologies (NYSE: IGT). “Electronic gaming products operator International Gaming Technologies PLC shares have been relatively muted during the sports betting app frenzy … Unlike many of the recent runups, IGT has much more structure both in terms of fundamentals and share price making it a more stable value play for risk-tolerant longer-term investors.”

- The pandemic has separated retailers who have a strong e-commerce presence with those that don’t. Overstock (NASDAQ: OSTK) falls into the former category. Nick Vasco explains to investors why Overstock has performed well and whether it’s still a buy. ”So how has Overstock managed to 15x off the lows and quadruple from pre-pandemic levels? And is there still more meat on the bone for investors?”

- And Steve Anderson contends that Walmart (NYSE: WMT) may not see the benefit it expects from its new Walmart+ offering. “Recently, Walmart unveiled its newest weapon in the ongoing fight to reclaim retail market share from the internet's primary retail juggernaut, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Some have even gone so far as to call this new weapon the “Amazon Prime Killer.” It's called “Walmart+”, and though it certainly has some advantages of its own, it's not likely to do a whole lot of damage to Amazon going forward.”

- However, Anderson was less optimistic about the future of Bed, Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) stock, but still cautioned investors from being too hasty. “The coronavirus closures have done no one any serious favors, and most of the retail sector is still trying to recover. The news has been especially brutal for Bed Bath and Beyond, but as much as you may want to, dumping your position right now may not be the best play.”

- Nick Vasco had a different approach to the retail sector in this article that makes a bullish case for BJs Wholesale (NYSE: BJ). “As a warehouse club chain, BJs is somewhat recession-proof to begin with. Add in the restaurant closures forced by the pandemic, and BJs, which derives around 85% of its merchandise sales from grocery goods, becomes a beneficiary of the current environment.”

- Weekly jobless claims continue to fall and our staff writers were questioning if payroll services provider PayChex (NASDAQ: PAYX) had any catalysts to push the stock higher. “The fortunes of the Rochester, New York-based payroll services provider are largely tied to the success of small businesses. It's understandable then that the company's recent performance has been impacted by the misfortunes of small businesses everywhere in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.”

- But if you’re looking for a way to invest in the recovering labor market, Thomas Hughes offered this comparison between Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) and ADP (NASDAQ: ADP). “I’ll be honest, when it comes to the labor-related stocks Cintas is by far my favorite, but that doesn’t mean it’s the best buy now or for every portfolio. Automatic Data Processing, a less-direct play on labor markets, could be the better choice but it depends on what you are looking for.”

- Restaurant stocks were also hit hard as many restaurants were ordered to close their doors to dine-in traffic. Even with the increase in newly reported cases for the novel coronavirus, Steve Anderson wrote about why Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) may be a surprise buy. “There's plenty of risk in Bloomin' Brands right now, but that risk seems to have been priced into its currently-diminished share price, which is, again, down 41 percent against this time last year. It may be, therefore, a good time to show this diversified chain restaurant umbrella some love, and maybe stop in sometime.”

- Commodities are starting to gain attention, notably copper. And Sam Quirke took a look at the prospects for Freeport-McMoran (NYSE: FCX). ”It might have been hard to see it happening back in the depths of Q1 when the stock was trading at 2016 levels and close to all-time lows, but Freeport’s shares are within touching distance of their pre-COVID levels on the back of a three month 160% rally.”

- And Sean Sechler reminded investors that gold is still the ultimate store of value and suggested why SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) may be a great way to play the precious metal. “Most investors look at Gold ETFs as a way to add precious metal to their portfolios. However, another attractive option is to buy mining stocks, which will also benefit greatly from rising prices in precious metals. SSR Mining Inc is a mining stock that could be a nice option for several reasons.”

- China stocks have been in the spotlight for some of the wrong reasons. However, Sam Quirke makes a case that the, Chinese owned travel management service,Trip.com (NASDAQ: TCOM) may be a worthwhile investment for investors who have the nerve to ride out the pandemic. “With Monday’s session in the mix, shares of the Chinese owned travel management service were able to cap off a 10% jump in two days. This was particularly promising for investors who might have been growing unsure about the stock’s ability to keep the rally going.”

- Speaking of taking a road trip, Thomas Hughes wrote about how Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) is starting to draw attention from analysts who are signaling they may have been wrong about the stock’s potential. “Citi initiated coverage of Harley-Davidson with a buy setting the Wall Street high-price-target…Considering the outlook and yield at Harley this situation sets the stock up for one of two things. Either Citi is offbase on their rating of Harley or the rest of the analyst’s community is about to play a game of catch-up with their ratings.”

- Nu Skin (NYSE: NUS) is another stock that benefited from a recent upgrade from analysts. Nick Vasco wrote why the company’s business model gives NUS stock a long runway. ”The pandemic should only make it easier for Nu Skin to acquire low-cost online sales agents across the world, as people should be more open to side hustle opportunities in a weak economy.”

- However, Vasco was more cautious on Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO), an ammunition and outdoor sporting goods manufacturer that has been outperforming during the pandemic. “So VSTO is clearly benefiting from the macro environment. But this feels more like a short-term cyclical increase than a sustainable move. The fear emanating from widespread violence is already decreasing as the situation comes under control.”

- And Jea You examined the return to travel from the perspective of automotive parts manufacturer, Genuine Parts (NYSE: GPC). The stock may be a winner as consumers will get their vehicles ready for the open road. ”The stay-in-shelter mandates took an obvious toll on business as people were in lockdown working and playing from home. However, as regions initiate the phasing in of restarts and more vehicles return to the road, Genuine Parts is a solid restart beneficiary especially as vehicle maintenance demand also rebounds.”