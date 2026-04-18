China Coal Energy (CCOZY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Saturday

China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY - Get Free Report) is projected to post its resultson Saturday, April 25th. Analysts expect China Coal Energy to post earnings of $0.8790 per share and revenue of $5.6468 billion for the quarter.

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China Coal Energy Price Performance

Shares of China Coal Energy stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of -0.21. China Coal Energy has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Coal Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCOZY

China Coal Energy Company Profile

China Coal Energy Co, Ltd. is a major coal producer and integrated energy company in the People’s Republic of China. It operates as the publicly traded arm of the state-owned China National Coal Group and has securities available on mainland and Hong Kong exchanges, with a U.S. over-the-counter quotation under the symbol CCOZY. The company’s business model centers on upstream production and downstream processing of coal and related energy products.

The company’s core activities include coal mining, washing and processing, and the sale and distribution of thermal and coking coal to industrial and utility customers.

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