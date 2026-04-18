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China Coal Energy (CCOZY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Saturday

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
China Coal Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • China Coal Energy is expected to report earnings on April 25, with analysts projecting EPS of $0.8790 and revenue of $5.6468 billion.
  • The stock opened at $34.00, has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion and a P/E of 8.54, with 50-day/200-day moving averages of $31.71 and $28.95 and a 1‑year range of $18.64–$34.00.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares from "strong sell" to "Strong Buy", and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of Strong Buy.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY - Get Free Report) is projected to post its resultson Saturday, April 25th. Analysts expect China Coal Energy to post earnings of $0.8790 per share and revenue of $5.6468 billion for the quarter.

China Coal Energy Price Performance

Shares of China Coal Energy stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of -0.21. China Coal Energy has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Coal Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCOZY

China Coal Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Coal Energy Co, Ltd. is a major coal producer and integrated energy company in the People’s Republic of China. It operates as the publicly traded arm of the state-owned China National Coal Group and has securities available on mainland and Hong Kong exchanges, with a U.S. over-the-counter quotation under the symbol CCOZY. The company’s business model centers on upstream production and downstream processing of coal and related energy products.

The company’s core activities include coal mining, washing and processing, and the sale and distribution of thermal and coking coal to industrial and utility customers.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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