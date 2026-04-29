Cooper-Standard (CPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $669.2670 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $672.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $641.51 million. On average, analysts expect Cooper-Standard to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Cooper-Standard Stock Down 5.1%

NYSE CPS opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $517.03 million, a PE ratio of -121.33 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.57. Cooper-Standard has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $47.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cooper-Standard from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cooper-Standard to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cooper-Standard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cooper-Standard from $35.00 to $43.65 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Cooper-Standard from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper-Standard currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CPS

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper-Standard

In other Cooper-Standard news, Director David John Mastrocola acquired 3,391 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,950.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $744,250. The trade was a 15.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,885 shares of company stock valued at $208,144 in the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cooper-Standard

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 343.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,628 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 19,843 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1,345.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,530 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 141,049 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 89.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,015 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 147,209 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 21.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,523 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 38,489 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company's stock.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holding Inc is a global supplier of sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems for the automotive industry. The company designs and manufactures engineered rubber, plastic and metal products, including sealing systems for doors, windows and powertrain assemblies, fuel and brake hoses and lines, and fluid transfer components such as coolant, refrigerant and washer fluid systems.

Founded in 1922 and headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Cooper-Standard operates manufacturing facilities and technical centers across North America, Europe, South America and Asia.

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