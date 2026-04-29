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Embotelladora Andina (NYSE:AKO.A) Issues Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Embotelladora Andina logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Embotelladora Andina reported quarterly EPS of $999.00, and posted a net margin of 8.16% with a return on equity of 24.42%.
  • Shares rose 0.8% to $23.90 on Wednesday on light trading (327 shares); the company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E of 12.92 and a 52‑week range of $17.30–$26.96.
  • Embotelladora Andina is a major Coca‑Cola bottler operating in Chile, Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay, offering soft drinks, juices, energy drinks and bottled water; it is headquartered in Santiago and was founded in 1946.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Embotelladora Andina (NYSE:AKO.A - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Embotelladora Andina had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 24.42%.

Embotelladora Andina Stock Up 0.8%

AKO.A stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425. Embotelladora Andina has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $26.96. The company's 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.44.

Embotelladora Andina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Read More

Earnings History for Embotelladora Andina (NYSE:AKO.A)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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