Embotelladora Andina (NYSE:AKO.A) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO.A - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.25, but opened at $24.20. Embotelladora Andina shares last traded at $23.0150, with a volume of 213 shares.

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Embotelladora Andina Trading Up 0.5%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.44.

Embotelladora Andina (NYSE:AKO.A - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 8.16%.The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter.

Embotelladora Andina Company Profile

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

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