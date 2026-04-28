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Embotelladora Andina (NYSE:AKO.A) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Embotelladora Andina logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Embotelladora Andina (NYSE:AKO.A) shares gapped up in premarket trading, opening at $24.20 versus the prior close of $23.25, though trading volume was very light (last trade reported 213 shares at $23.0150).
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.70 on $1.04 billion of revenue (Jan. 27), with a 24.42% return on equity and an 8.16% net margin.
  • Valuation and profile: market cap about $3.69 billion and a PE of 12.64, with 50-/200-day moving averages near $23.67/$23.06; Embotelladora Andina is a major Coca‑Cola bottler in Chile, Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO.A - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.25, but opened at $24.20. Embotelladora Andina shares last traded at $23.0150, with a volume of 213 shares.

Embotelladora Andina Trading Up 0.5%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.44.

Embotelladora Andina (NYSE:AKO.A - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 8.16%.The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter.

Embotelladora Andina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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