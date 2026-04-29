Embotelladora Andina (NYSE:AKO.B) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Embotelladora Andina (NYSE:AKO.B - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Embotelladora Andina had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 24.42%.

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Embotelladora Andina Price Performance

Shares of AKO.B traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,404. Embotelladora Andina has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $33.86. The business's fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average is $28.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Embotelladora Andina from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKO.B

Embotelladora Andina Company Profile

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

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