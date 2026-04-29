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Embotelladora Andina (NYSE:AKO.B) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Embotelladora Andina logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Embotelladora Andina reported quarterly EPS of $999.00, with a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 24.42%.
  • Shares traded at $28.33 (down $0.54) with a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a 52‑week range of $19.18–$33.86.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed: Wall Street Zen downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold, while MarketBeat shows one Strong Buy and one Hold for an average rating of Buy.
  • Five stocks we like better than Embotelladora Andina.

Embotelladora Andina (NYSE:AKO.B - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Embotelladora Andina had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 24.42%.

Embotelladora Andina Price Performance

Shares of AKO.B traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,404. Embotelladora Andina has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $33.86. The business's fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average is $28.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Embotelladora Andina from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKO.B

Embotelladora Andina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Read More

Earnings History for Embotelladora Andina (NYSE:AKO.B)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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