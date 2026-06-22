Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Tennant Q2 Earnings

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC - Free Report) - Research analysts at Sidoti reduced their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Tennant in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 18th. Sidoti analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Tennant's current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Tennant's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $297.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.25 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.55%.Tennant's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Tennant has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-5.300 EPS.

Get Tennant alerts: Sign Up

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TNC. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $91.00 price target (down from $107.00) on shares of Tennant in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tennant from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Tennant from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Tennant from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Tennant from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tennant

Tennant Trading Down 0.3%

Tennant stock opened at $90.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.12. Tennant has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $90.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tennant

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,604 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 199,700 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,808 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Tennant by 40.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 706,400 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $46,905,000 after buying an additional 203,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tennant by 12.9% during the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company's stock.

Tennant declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Tennant Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Tennant's payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company is a global provider of solutions that help keep facilities clean, safe and sustainable. The company designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of cleaning machines, chemicals and service programs that address the cleaning needs of customers in diverse industries, including manufacturing, warehousing, food and beverage, healthcare and education. Tennant's product portfolio encompasses both ride-on and walk-behind floor scrubbers and sweepers, carpet extractors, power brushes, pressure washers and autonomous cleaning machines.

Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Tennant has grown from a regional manufacturer into a multinational organization with operations in more than 70 countries and sales representation in over 100 markets worldwide.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tennant, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tennant wasn't on the list.

While Tennant currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here