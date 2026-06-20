12,456 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Purchased by Osbon Capital Management LLC

Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000. Cloudflare makes up about 2.3% of Osbon Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,316,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 802.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,863,612 shares of the company's stock worth $367,411,000 after buying an additional 1,657,144 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 4,042.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,399,378 shares of the company's stock worth $275,887,000 after buying an additional 1,365,598 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 82.6% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company's stock worth $450,639,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Cloudflare by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,639,661 shares of the company's stock valued at $323,259,000 after buying an additional 336,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company's stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts: Sign Up

Cloudflare Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $223.97 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.83 and a 1 year high of $276.82. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of -895.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 399.24 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $639.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Cloudflare

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent notes point to a potential technical rebound for Cloudflare, with a hammer chart pattern suggesting support and analysts citing rising earnings estimate revisions as a possible catalyst for a near-term reversal. Article Title

Several recent notes point to a potential technical rebound for Cloudflare, with a hammer chart pattern suggesting support and analysts citing rising earnings estimate revisions as a possible catalyst for a near-term reversal. Positive Sentiment: Cloudflare’s June 4 acquisition of VoidZero could strengthen its developer platform by bringing high-performance JavaScript tools like Vite and Vitest into its edge network, supporting the long-term growth story. Article Title

Cloudflare’s June 4 acquisition of VoidZero could strengthen its developer platform by bringing high-performance JavaScript tools like Vite and Vitest into its edge network, supporting the long-term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Citizens maintained a constructive view on Cloudflare after Investor Day, while other recent analyst updates kept the stock in focus and helped support sentiment around its AI and security growth opportunities. Article Title

Citizens maintained a constructive view on Cloudflare after Investor Day, while other recent analyst updates kept the stock in focus and helped support sentiment around its AI and security growth opportunities. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling has been a recurring headline, including CFO Thomas Seifert’s sale of 10,000 shares and insider Michelle Zatlyn’s larger sale, which can weigh on sentiment even though the transactions were made under pre-arranged trading plans. Article Title

Insider selling has been a recurring headline, including CFO Thomas Seifert’s sale of 10,000 shares and insider Michelle Zatlyn’s larger sale, which can weigh on sentiment even though the transactions were made under pre-arranged trading plans. Negative Sentiment: Cloudflare is also facing governance concerns after JLens urged shareholders to withhold votes for two directors, creating a headline risk ahead of the June 30 annual meeting. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.39, for a total value of $2,323,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 116,733 shares in the company, valued at $27,127,581.87. The trade was a 7.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.92, for a total transaction of $74,105.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,466,795.60. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,477 shares of company stock valued at $98,173,864. Company insiders own 10.66% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NET. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. New Street Research reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $224.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $241.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cloudflare

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cloudflare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cloudflare wasn't on the list.

While Cloudflare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here