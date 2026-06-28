60,000 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $3,256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $339,000. Ethos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $1,433,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 824,045 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $36,225,000 after buying an additional 67,990 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $2,157,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 85,131 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 32,672 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $68.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company's 50-day moving average is $65.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.29. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $78.82.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. BorgWarner's payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

Insider Activity

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $316,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,482.60. The trade was a 12.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 203,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,243,490. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,115 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $81.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.00.

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BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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