88,600 Shares in Abbott Laboratories $ABT Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,600 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock, valued at approximately $9,097,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 122,615 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $12,589,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,699 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 33.6% in the first quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $201,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $625,489,692.95. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

More Abbott Laboratories News

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $81.97 and a 1 year high of $137.54. The stock has a market cap of $162.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.Abbott Laboratories's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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