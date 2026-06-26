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Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 182,053 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Written by MarketBeat
June 26, 2026
Jabil logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Assenagon Asset Management boosted its Jabil stake by 467.3% in the first quarter, buying 182,053 additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 221,014 shares worth about $58.7 million.
  • Several analysts turned more positive on Jabil, with Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Bank of America, and Stifel all reiterating or raising targets; the stock’s consensus rating is now Moderate Buy with an average price target of $453.67.
  • Jabil reported strong quarterly results, posting EPS of $3.16 and revenue of $8.75 billion, both ahead of expectations, while also providing FY2026 guidance and maintaining a small quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share.
  • Five stocks we like better than Jabil.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 467.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,014 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 182,053 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.21% of Jabil worth $58,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 4,144.3% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Jabil from $384.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jabil from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Jabil and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $453.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JBL

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $1,204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 60,267 shares in the company, valued at $18,140,367. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,540,000. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,981 shares of company stock worth $10,812,410. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $374.33 on Friday. Jabil, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.60 and a 1-year high of $428.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28. The stock's 50-day moving average is $355.43 and its 200-day moving average is $287.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 83.93% and a net margin of 2.57%.The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.00%.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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