Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Stock Position Raised by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,378 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 22,921 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Automatic Data Processing worth $108,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,292,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,144 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 181.5% during the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,710 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $52,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $306.00 to $244.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $244.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $218.41 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $214.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.17. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.16 and a fifty-two week high of $315.98. The stock has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 68.82%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Automatic Data Processing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.43%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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