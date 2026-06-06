BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 140,642 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,021 shares of the company's stock after selling 140,642 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in AbbVie were worth $65,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $227.68 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.73 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. The business's 50 day moving average price is $209.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised AbbVie from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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