Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $29.77 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 1,928.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,736 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 182,282 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 2.4% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,483,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,875,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,499,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,356,155,000 after buying an additional 1,079,970 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14,857.8% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 49,252,907 shares of the company's stock worth $7,068,777,000 after buying an additional 48,923,629 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,617,937 shares of the company's stock worth $4,814,835,000 after buying an additional 360,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,090,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,031,646,000 after acquiring an additional 295,955 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts: Sign Up

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $142.02 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $149.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $171.48. The company has a market cap of $194.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. PepsiCo's payout ratio is 92.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $167.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

Key PepsiCo News

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PepsiCo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PepsiCo wasn't on the list.

While PepsiCo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here