Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida Buys 6,456 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,508 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.9% of Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,486 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,818 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 193,451 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $36,079,000 after acquiring an additional 20,382 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 68,222 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $12,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $215.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.25. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $196.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $129.16 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. This trade represents a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $303.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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