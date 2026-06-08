Capital International Investors Boosts Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,284,483 shares of the cable giant's stock after buying an additional 114,494 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.42% of Comcast worth $456,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 669.7% during the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 272,560 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $8,147,000 after buying an additional 237,149 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital boosted its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. 111 Capital now owns 41,694 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 7,532 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in Comcast by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 30,685 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 29,582 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comcast to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $23.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.13 and a 52 week high of $36.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.42 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Comcast's dividend payout ratio is 25.98%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

Further Reading

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