Free Trial
→ This is the worst news for stocks in 50 years (From TradeSmith) (Ad)tc pixel

Capital International Investors Boosts Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Written by MarketBeat
June 8, 2026
Comcast logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Capital International Investors increased its Comcast stake by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, ending with 15.28 million shares valued at about $456.9 million.
  • Comcast’s latest quarterly results beat analyst expectations, posting $0.79 EPS on revenue of $31.46 billion, while revenue rose 5.3% year over year.
  • The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, equal to a 5.5% annualized yield, even as analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with a target price of $34.56.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,284,483 shares of the cable giant's stock after buying an additional 114,494 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.42% of Comcast worth $456,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 669.7% during the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 272,560 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $8,147,000 after buying an additional 237,149 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital boosted its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. 111 Capital now owns 41,694 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 7,532 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in Comcast by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 30,685 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 29,582 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comcast to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $23.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.13 and a 52 week high of $36.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.42 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Comcast's dividend payout ratio is 25.98%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Comcast Right Now?

Before you consider Comcast, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Comcast wasn't on the list.

While Comcast currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
By Ryan Hasson | June 4, 2026
tc pixel
$36 million a day says something big is coming
$36 million a day says something big is coming
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Will the SpaceX IPO Put These 5 Public Space Stocks Into a Higher Orbit?
Will the SpaceX IPO Put These 5 Public Space Stocks Into a Higher Orbit?
By Ryan Hasson | June 2, 2026
Drone Stocks Soar As Pentagon Considers Funding, Including a Trump-Linked Name
Drone Stocks Soar As Pentagon Considers Funding, Including a Trump-Linked Name
By Leo Miller | June 1, 2026
3 Up-and-Coming Stocks That Could Be the Next NVIDIA
3 Up-and-Coming Stocks That Could Be the Next NVIDIA
By Chris Markoch | June 1, 2026
tc pixel
The SpaceX hype is real. So is what happens after.
The SpaceX hype is real. So is what happens after.
From Americas Gold Company (Ad)
Marvell Stock Soars on NVIDIA's Trillion-Dollar Nod
Marvell Stock Soars on NVIDIA's Trillion-Dollar Nod
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 2, 2026
The Great AI Server Rotation Puts Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Super Micro Computer in Focus
The Great AI Server Rotation Puts Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Super Micro Computer in Focus
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 4, 2026

Recent Videos

The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on This Dip (One Is Down 22% Today)
3 Tech Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on This Dip (One Is Down 22% Today)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. 5 Stocks With Major Catalysts Ahead This Summer
Get READY. 5 Stocks With Major Catalysts Ahead This Summer
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines