CFO Capital Management LLC Invests $2.45 Million in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

CFO Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,709 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000. AbbVie comprises 1.8% of CFO Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $216.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.74 billion, a PE ratio of 106.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.73 and a 52-week high of $244.81. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $212.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. AbbVie's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 340.89%.

Trending Headlines about AbbVie

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, June 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

See Also

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