CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 100.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,184 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 122,776 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of CoStar Group worth $16,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CoStar Group alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Sapient Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $963,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,680 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 14,170 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,114,972 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $74,971,000 after buying an additional 348,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, Director Louise S. Sams bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.36 per share, with a total value of $48,360.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,979.24. The trade was a 5.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance bought 71,430 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,514,336.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,722,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,644,848. This trade represents a 4.33% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $44.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $73.00 to $44.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $55.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.35 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 563.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.48.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.73 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CoStar Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CoStar Group wasn't on the list.

While CoStar Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here