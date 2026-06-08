CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,893 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after acquiring an additional 18,588 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in CVS Health were worth $27,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

Key CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS Health was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) , reflecting improved earnings optimism and adding to the bullish tone around the stock. Article Title

CVS Health was upgraded to a , reflecting improved earnings optimism and adding to the bullish tone around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Broker sentiment remains constructive on CVS Health, with recent coverage pointing to favorable views from Wall Street analysts and broader confidence in the company’s outlook. Article Title

Broker sentiment remains constructive on CVS Health, with recent coverage pointing to favorable views from Wall Street analysts and broader confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: The managed-care group rallied after analysts cited softer medical cost and utilization trends across the sector, which can support margins and spill over positively to CVS Health. Article Title

The managed-care group rallied after analysts cited across the sector, which can support margins and spill over positively to CVS Health. Neutral Sentiment: CVS Health highlighted community and affordable-housing projects in New Jersey and Massachusetts, underscoring its corporate social responsibility efforts, but these announcements are unlikely to move the stock materially. Article Title

CVS Health highlighted community and affordable-housing projects in New Jersey and Massachusetts, underscoring its corporate social responsibility efforts, but these announcements are unlikely to move the stock materially. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage noted CVS Health is up about 8.5% since its last earnings report and asked whether the rally can continue, mainly reflecting investor attention on post-earnings momentum rather than a new catalyst. Article Title

Media coverage noted CVS Health is up about 8.5% since its last earnings report and asked whether the rally can continue, mainly reflecting investor attention on post-earnings momentum rather than a new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: CVS CEO comments on AI, “super apps,” and primary care suggest longer-term strategy focus, but there was no immediate financial update in the coverage. Article Title

CVS CEO comments on AI, “super apps,” and primary care suggest longer-term strategy focus, but there was no immediate financial update in the coverage. Neutral Sentiment: Additional community partnership news, including a job training lab in Lincoln Heights, is supportive of the brand but not a direct earnings driver. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $187,345,164.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,213,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at $586,842,501.45. This represents a 24.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.2%

CVS Health stock opened at $96.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $122.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $98.43. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $84.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.04.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.18%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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