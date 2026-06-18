Evolve Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 29,208 Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,208 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $6,660,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 4,144.3% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Jabil

Here are the key news stories impacting Jabil this week:

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $374.51 on Thursday. Jabil, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.60 and a 12-month high of $428.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Jabil's dividend payout ratio is 4.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBL. Weiss Ratings cut Jabil from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Jabil from $295.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Jabil from $273.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $357.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jabil

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,540,000. This represents a 5.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 9,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.64, for a total value of $2,713,620.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 253,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,548,297.36. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,981 shares of company stock worth $11,360,740. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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