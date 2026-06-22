Evolve Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Evolve Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,872 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 4,336 shares during the period. Evolve Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Jabil were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Jabil by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company's stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 752 shares of the technology company's stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company's stock.

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Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $371.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business's fifty day moving average price is $349.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28. Jabil, Inc. has a one year low of $189.60 and a one year high of $428.93.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 83.93% and a net margin of 2.57%.The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil's payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Argus set a $475.00 price target on Jabil in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Jabil from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jabil from $384.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $460.00 target price on shares of Jabil and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $304.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $453.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Jabil

Key Headlines Impacting Jabil

Here are the key news stories impacting Jabil this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 76,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,191,960. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 31,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,540,000. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 37,981 shares of company stock worth $11,360,740 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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