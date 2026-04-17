Fisher Funds Management LTD Purchases New Shares in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. $PAC

Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 99,446 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $25,933,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 947,581 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $224,757,000 after acquiring an additional 112,212 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 191,049 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $51,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 153,328 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $36,368,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,715 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $35,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,453,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE PAC opened at $246.25 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. has a one year low of $188.53 and a one year high of $300.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

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Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. NYSE: PAC, commonly known as GAP, is a leading airport operator in Mexico. Established in 1998 as part of the federal government’s airport privatization program, GAP holds long‐term concession agreements—typically 50 years—to manage, develop and operate airports under a public–private partnership model. Through these concessions, the company undertakes terminal expansions, runway maintenance and the modernization of navigation and security systems.

The company’s portfolio comprises 12 airports across Mexico’s Pacific and western regions, including major hubs such as Guadalajara, Tijuana, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán, as well as regional facilities in Aguascalientes, Morelia and La Paz.

Further Reading

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