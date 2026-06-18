Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,192 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Jabil worth $48,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other Jabil news, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 39,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,546,620. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 1,634 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total transaction of $501,213.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 23,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,296,424.38. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 37,981 shares of company stock valued at $11,360,740 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jabil from $336.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jabil from $290.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $357.25.

View Our Latest Report on JBL

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL stock opened at $374.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Jabil, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.60 and a 12-month high of $428.93. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $345.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. Jabil's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Jabil's payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Key Headlines Impacting Jabil

Here are the key news stories impacting Jabil this week:

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jabil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jabil wasn't on the list.

While Jabil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here