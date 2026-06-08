HP Inc. $HPQ Stock Holdings Increased by Permit Capital LLC

Permit Capital LLC increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,000 shares of the computer maker's stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. HP accounts for 1.9% of Permit Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Permit Capital LLC's holdings in HP were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 69,579 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,952 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 20,531 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HP from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HP

HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $25.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.16. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $29.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 581.36%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. HP's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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