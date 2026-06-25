Jabil, Inc. $JBL Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,882 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 18,307 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Jabil worth $20,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4,144.3% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $384.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $304.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Argus set a $475.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $355.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $453.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Jabil

Jabil Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $371.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.60 and a 1 year high of $428.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm's 50-day moving average is $354.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.33.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 83.93%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,540,000. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 5,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.51, for a total value of $1,627,556.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 71,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,669,578.98. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 35,981 shares of company stock valued at $10,812,410 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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