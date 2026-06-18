Jabil, Inc. $JBL Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,974 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 4,795 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC's holdings in Jabil were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Jabil

Here are the key news stories impacting Jabil this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Jabil from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $295.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $357.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jabil

Jabil Stock Down 0.3%

Jabil stock opened at $374.51 on Thursday. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.60 and a fifty-two week high of $428.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $345.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 39,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,546,620. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,540,000. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 37,981 shares of company stock worth $11,360,740 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

See Also

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