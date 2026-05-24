Joseph Group Capital Management Buys Shares of 2,540 NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,540 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $215.33 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $196.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $129.16 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Argus raised their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp set a $310.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Melius Research set a $400.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.27.

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More NVIDIA News

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NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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