Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Stock Holdings Lessened by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,780 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,588 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $152,162.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $797,233.08. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $401,310.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 7,096 shares of company stock worth $689,687 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of KMB stock opened at $97.49 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $141.02. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $97.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 152.79%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Kimberly-Clark's payout ratio is 80.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $114.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kimberly-Clark

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

Further Reading

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