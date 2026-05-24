Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,229 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,780 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 6,229 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 3.2% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joule Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $215.33 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $196.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $129.16 and a twelve month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More NVIDIA News

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About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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