Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,472.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $826.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. CICC Research increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Dbs Bank lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $941.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $1,099.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $630.01 and a 1 year high of $1,125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The business's 50 day moving average price is $979.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $920.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

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The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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