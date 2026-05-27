M3 Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

M3 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.8% of M3 Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $230.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $149.04 and a 1 year high of $251.71. The company has a market capitalization of $554.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.27.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 60.12%.

Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Johnson Rice upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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