NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Position Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,805,595 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 606,448 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 7.2% of New York State Teachers Retirement System's holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of NVIDIA worth $3,693,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at $154,145,772.43. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $215.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.10 and a 200-day moving average of $189.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $129.16 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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