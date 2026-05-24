Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $11.09 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,486 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 16,818 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.1% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $215.33 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $129.16 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm's 50 day moving average is $196.10 and its 200 day moving average is $189.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.27.

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NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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