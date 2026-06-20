OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases Shares of 10,370 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,370 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,937,229 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,472,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $731,276,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,654,602 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $492,588,000 after purchasing an additional 157,327 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,171,322 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $449,274,000 after purchasing an additional 170,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,820,339 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $337,782,000 after purchasing an additional 932,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America cut Check Point Software Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $133.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $146.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $122.33 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $129.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.23. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $112.23 and a fifty-two week high of $232.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $668.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.55 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 38.37%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Check Point Software Technologies

In other news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,242.24. The trade was a 86.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company's stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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